KC area gas prices rise 15 cents in a week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices are back on the rise, climbing 15 cents in the past week.

The organization Gas Buddy---which monitors thousands of gas stations across the country---looked at prices at 752 Kansas City area stations to compile its numbers. The average cost of a gallon of gas in the area is $3.67.

Prices are still 10 cents lower than a month ago, but they stand 99 cents more expensive than this time last year.

The national average price of a gallon of gasoline has risen 4 cents in the past week, now averaging $4.11---13 cents higher than a month ago and $1.24 higher than last year.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens - something motorists should be on the watch for.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.