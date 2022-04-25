New housing units to shelter homeless Kansas City veterans in recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Benilde Hall is adding housing units to help homeless veterans in the Kansas City area that are recovering from substance abuse.

The facility on East 23rd Street in Kansas City will hold eight single rooms with a private bathroom for veterans in the Kansas City Veterans Administration Grants and Per Dien program.

The building part of the project has been estimated $506,000.00 and will house approximately 40 Veterans during the year, according to the organization.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 12 p.m. Monday and featured Mayor Quinton Lucas, along with organization board members.

