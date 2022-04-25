Advertisement

Grain Valley School Board has stickers removed that indicated safe space for LGBTQ students

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)(Wikimedia Commons)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grain Valley School Board has directed administration to remove stickers and cards that some high school teachers put up “to signal students could feel safe approaching them regarding personal LGBTQ questions.”

A statement from Grain Valley Schools said this happened after the School Board “received a concern” about the cards and stickers.

Stickers such as the ones being described are generally called “safe space stickers.”

The statement from the school district goes on to say that its goal is to have “every classroom be a safe place for all students, not just in classrooms where teachers choose to display a particular sign.”

The full statement from the school district is below:

Classroom Signs To Be Removed

The School Board recently received a concern about the display of cards and stickers by some high school teachers to signal students could feel safe approaching them regarding personal LGBTQ questions. The Board directed the administration to have the cards and stickers removed.

Our goal is for every classroom to be a safe place for all students, not just in classrooms where teachers choose to display a particular sign.

We remain committed to providing professional development to help our staff create a safe, collaborative, and inclusive environment, consistent with our core beliefs, where each student feels a sense of belonging. The use of these cards, however, is determined to not be an appropriate step at this time.

Grain Valley Schools

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Zoey Creedon, 13, was last seen Friday, April 22 in Shawnee, KS.
Lenexa police looking for missing teenager last seen Friday
The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 19 dogs and puppies from Little Miracles Kennel in...
Humane Society rescues 19 dogs and puppies from unlicensed Missouri breeder
The mayor tweeted the following picture saying there is a "big fire incident at a residential...
3 displaced following fire at KCMO apartment building
James Cook is considered armed and dangerous, identified as a person of interest in a stabbing.
Belton victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, stabbed multiple times in the face