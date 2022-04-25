Grain Valley School Board has stickers removed that indicated safe space for LGBTQ students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grain Valley School Board has directed administration to remove stickers and cards that some high school teachers put up “to signal students could feel safe approaching them regarding personal LGBTQ questions.”

A statement from Grain Valley Schools said this happened after the School Board “received a concern” about the cards and stickers.

Stickers such as the ones being described are generally called “safe space stickers.”

The statement from the school district goes on to say that its goal is to have “every classroom be a safe place for all students, not just in classrooms where teachers choose to display a particular sign.”

The full statement from the school district is below:

Classroom Signs To Be Removed The School Board recently received a concern about the display of cards and stickers by some high school teachers to signal students could feel safe approaching them regarding personal LGBTQ questions. The Board directed the administration to have the cards and stickers removed. Our goal is for every classroom to be a safe place for all students, not just in classrooms where teachers choose to display a particular sign. We remain committed to providing professional development to help our staff create a safe, collaborative, and inclusive environment, consistent with our core beliefs, where each student feels a sense of belonging. The use of these cards, however, is determined to not be an appropriate step at this time.

