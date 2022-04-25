Crews working to extinguish fire at KCMO apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment building today.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted about the fire near the intersection of Ella Fitzgerald Lane and Woodland Avenue. That area is about two block east of The Paseo.

The mayor said the Kansas City Fire Department is at the scene and that he hoped all residents and first responders are safe.

It would appear that this fire began shortly after 2:10 p.m. and is now a two-alarm fire.

When firefighters arrived, they could see fire coming from the roof of a two-story apartment building.

Update: No one was injured due to the fire.

