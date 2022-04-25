Advertisement

Court rejects Kansas appeal, won’t revive ban on secret filming at slaughterhouses

Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Kansas to revive a law that banned secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities but that was struck down by lower courts.

The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place a ruling by a federal appeals court panel that the so-called ag-gag law violated the First Amendment by stifling speech critical of animal agriculture.

The Kansas law made it a crime for anyone to take a picture or video at an animal facility without the owner’s consent or to enter the facility under false pretenses.

Federal appeals courts considering similar laws in Iowa and Idaho had split over the issue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCK school officials said the Kansas State Department of Education recommends masks when...
KCK Schools get rid of mask requirements starting Monday
Kansas Redistricting Map
ACLU: Wyandotte County judge strikes down new congressional district map
The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 19 dogs and puppies from Little Miracles Kennel in...
Humane Society rescues 19 dogs and puppies from unlicensed Missouri breeder
Image depicting rising gas prices
KC area gas prices rise 15 cents in a week