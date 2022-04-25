Advertisement

Belton victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, stabbed multiple times in the face

James Cook is considered armed and dangerous, identified as a person of interest in a stabbing.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman remained in emergency care Monday afternoon after she was the victim of a stabbing, police said.

The Belton Police Department stated that someone was stabbed at about 8 a.m. Monday, and they were inside a car at a convenience store near 163rd Street and Cornerstone Drive.

When police arrived, the “particularly disturbing” incident involved a 46-year-old Independence woman who had sustained life-threatening injuries, including multiple stab wounds to her face.

James Cook has been identified as a person of interest; he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 or the Belton Police Department at (816) 331-1500.

