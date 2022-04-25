Advertisement

ACLU: Wyandotte County judge strikes down new congressional district map

Kansas Redistricting Map
Kansas Redistricting Map(Associated Press)
By KCTV5 Staff and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union reported Monday morning that its lawsuit to stop a proposed Congressional redistricting map has been upheld.

“A Wyandotte County judge has ruled in our favor in our lawsuit to stop the gerrymandered Ad Astra maps,” ACLU Kansas tweeted.

Critics called revisions “gerrymandering,” saying it disenfranchised voters, particularly in the Kansas City area by splitting the city between two districts. The plan also carves Lawrence out of the rest of Douglas County putting the traditionally liberal community in the largely conservative and rural First District which stretches across western Kansas.

In the ruling, the judge said the map violates the rights of Kansans. The judge ordered lawmakers to come up with a remedial plan as soon as possible, but the litigation is far from over as the ruling will be appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court.

State lawmakers must re-draw those districts every 10 years to adjust for changes in population.

To read the judge’s decision, click here.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

