ACLU: Wyandotte County judge strikes down new congressional district map

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union reported Monday morning that its lawsuit to stop a proposed Congressional redistricting map has been upheld.

“A Wyandotte County judge has ruled in our favor in our lawsuit to stop the gerrymandered Ad Astra maps,” ACLU Kansas tweeted.

Critics called revisions “gerrymandering,” saying it disenfranchised voters, particularly in the Kansas City area by splitting the city between two districts. The plan also carves Lawrence out of the rest of Douglas County putting the traditionally liberal community in the largely conservative and rural First District which stretches across western Kansas.

In the ruling, the judge said the map violates the rights of Kansans. The judge ordered lawmakers to come up with a remedial plan as soon as possible, but the litigation is far from over as the ruling will be appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court.

We’re pleased the court saw what we knew: Ad Astra was created to deliver unconstitutional racial vote dilution, purposefully crafted to drown out the voices of Kansans.



We're literally fighting for our Democracy—a fight we're ready to see through at the Supreme Court.



(/🧵) — ACLU of Kansas (@aclukansas) April 25, 2022

State lawmakers must re-draw those districts every 10 years to adjust for changes in population.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

