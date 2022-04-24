Advertisement

Pack given $800,000 NIL deal to transfer to Miami (FL)

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Miami (FL) attorney, Nijel Pack received a $800,000 name, image, and likeness deal from LifeWallet for transferring to “The U” that includes him receiving a car.

The former Kansas State guard announced on Twitter Saturday he would be playing for the Hurricanes next season after declaring for the NBA draft in late March.

The deal was announced on twitter from John H. Ruiz. He is a Miami-based attorney and founder of MSP Recovery Law Firm and MSP Recovery. His website states it’s a data analytics company in healthcare recoveries. He is also the owner of a boat manufacturer called Cigarette Racing Team.

He wrote on twitter Sunday, “The biggest LifeWallet deal to date, two years $800,000.00 total at $400,000.00 per year plus a car. Congratulations!!!”

