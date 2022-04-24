One in custody after fatal shooting Saturday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died and another is in custody after a shooting in Kansas City on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the 4100 block of McGee around 8 p.m. on Saturday in regards to a shooting.

At the scene, they found an adult male who had been shot. He was unresponsive and officers began to administer CPR. When EMS arrived at the scene, they declared the man deceased.

A subject of interest was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

No names or identities were released by officials.

Police are still investigating the incident and asking for anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.

