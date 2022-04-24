DRESS UP: Men’s suits are making a comeback despite love of loungewear

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) -- After a good two years spent on the couch in our sweatpants, some people are slowly heading back to the office.

High-end clothing stores are seeing more customers than ever before.

Peter’s Clothiers off State Line Road said sales in 2021 doubles their record year. They are on pace to keep up or beat that record.

“[We] went from our worst to our best and this year just continue to grow,” said co-owner Spiro Avrvanitakis. “The exciting part for us is when men had a reason to dress up, they want to dress up.”

On a gloomy Saturday people flocked to the store to purchase items from shoes to sportscoats.

One high school junior in town from Connecticut purchased his first suit.

“Covid kind of ruined it so I haven’t been to a dance or anything,” said junior Reece Scott “I want to stand out, be the best one dressed.”

Others looking to impress in the boardroom after a few years off feel unfamiliar in coat and tie, but are warming up to the idea again.

“Look good feel good,” said Mark Jennings. “That’s like the motto.”

Bloomberg reports the UK’s Office for National Statistics pulled men’s suits from the inflation index, meaning suits are no longer tracked as in indicator of inflation.

“The response to that was driven by one year’s numbers,” said Avrvanitakis. “It wasn’t the long-term trend. 2020 was an outrageously crazy year.”

One people are looking to make up for.

“Because people are wanting to celebrate. They want to celebrate life, they want to have fun,” said Avrvanitakis.

