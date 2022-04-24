KU’s Ochai Agbaji declares for the NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- The heart and soul of the Kansas Jayhawks’ national championship team has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Ochai Agbaji, a native of Kansas City, developed into a first-team All-American and won the Big 12 Player of the Year award.

“No matter where basketball takes me, I’ll always be a Jayhawk,” he said in a statement. “With that said, I would like to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Rock Chalk Forever.”

He was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 Final Four.

Full statement:

Agbaji was just a two-star prospect from Oak Park High School, but will leave KU as a national champion and a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Award.

NBADraft.net currently has Agbaji projected as a lottery pick, heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Pick 12.

