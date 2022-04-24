Advertisement

KU’s Ochai Agbaji declares for the NBA Draft

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- The heart and soul of the Kansas Jayhawks’ national championship team has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Ochai Agbaji, a native of Kansas City, developed into a first-team All-American and won the Big 12 Player of the Year award.

“No matter where basketball takes me, I’ll always be a Jayhawk,” he said in a statement. “With that said, I would like to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Rock Chalk Forever.”

He was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 Final Four.

Full statement:

Agbaji was just a two-star prospect from Oak Park High School, but will leave KU as a national champion and a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Award.

NBADraft.net currently has Agbaji projected as a lottery pick, heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Pick 12.

