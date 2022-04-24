Former Chiefs player Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving on a suspended license

PASCO COUNTY, FL. (KCTV) --- Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested this weekend in Pasco County, FL.

He is accused of reckless driving on a suspended license.

Pringle, who played for the Chiefs his first three seasons, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday evening.

TMZ reports that Pringle had a child in the car with him and was “verbally confrontational” with the officers on scene.

He signed with Chicago in the offseason.

