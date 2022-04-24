FORECAST: Dry, but cool start to the work week

Quiet weather is expected as we wrap up this last weekend of April.

Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s through daybreak on Monday. It will be cooler to start the week as highs barely reach 60 degrees in some spots.

Then a cold front will swing through the area. This front will not bring any rain but will turn temperatures much cooler by Tuesday morning.

Northern Missouri and southern Iowa could experience a frost as temperatures are expected to dip down near freezing. Our numbers will recover by the afternoon as highs return to the middle 60s.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.