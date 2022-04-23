Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm watches issued for portions of Kansas, Missouri; Kansas City not included

Severe T-Storm Watch for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri was just issued and will last...
Severe T-Storm Watch for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri was just issued and will last until 10PM. Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph and large hail possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.(Alena Lee/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties northwest, west and southwest of the Kansas City metro area.

Strong to severe weather is expected in the region on Saturday, with high winds and hail possible.

One watch is for counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. That watch is in place until 10 p.m.

A second watch was issued at around 6 p.m. Saturday for Kansas counties west and southwest of Kansas City until midnight.

The watch includes Lawrence, KS., Topeka, KS., and Wichita.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to KCTV5′s Alena Lee:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple trees fell in Independence late Saturday morning, but no injuries or substantial...
NWS: Winds have reached over 40 mph across the Kansas City metro, peaked at 64 mph at Johnson County Executive Airport
Nearly a dozen ducklings were rescued Friday by staff from the Overland Park Parks and Animal...
Overland Park animal control rescues ducklings
Storm damage in Sharon Springs, Kan.
Photos: Storm damage in Sharon Springs
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Saturday morning fire injures 4 in Independence