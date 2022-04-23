Severe thunderstorm watches issued for portions of Kansas, Missouri; Kansas City not included

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties northwest, west and southwest of the Kansas City metro area.

Strong to severe weather is expected in the region on Saturday, with high winds and hail possible.

One watch is for counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. That watch is in place until 10 p.m.

A second watch was issued at around 6 p.m. Saturday for Kansas counties west and southwest of Kansas City until midnight.

The watch includes Lawrence, KS., Topeka, KS., and Wichita.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/1lj1STfbe6 — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 23, 2022

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to KCTV5′s Alena Lee:

Severe T-Storm Watch for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri was just issued and will last until 10PM. Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph and large hail possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. #StormTrack5 pic.twitter.com/yckF2M6pBL — Alena Lee (@AlenaKCTV5) April 23, 2022

