Severe thunderstorm watches issued for portions of Kansas, Missouri; Kansas City not included
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties northwest, west and southwest of the Kansas City metro area.
Strong to severe weather is expected in the region on Saturday, with high winds and hail possible.
One watch is for counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. That watch is in place until 10 p.m.
A second watch was issued at around 6 p.m. Saturday for Kansas counties west and southwest of Kansas City until midnight.
The watch includes Lawrence, KS., Topeka, KS., and Wichita.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to KCTV5′s Alena Lee:
