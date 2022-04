KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for counties northwest of the Kansas City metro area until 10 p.m.

Strong to severe weather is expected in the region on Saturday, with high winds and hail possible.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to KCTV5′s Alena Lee:

Severe T-Storm Watch for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri was just issued and will last until 10PM. Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph and large hail possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. #StormTrack5 pic.twitter.com/yckF2M6pBL — Alena Lee (@AlenaKCTV5) April 23, 2022

