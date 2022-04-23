Saturday morning fire injures 4 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were injured Saturday morning in an Independence house fire.

According to officials, crews were called to the 900 block of South Mills Street just after 8:30.

At the scene, firefighters found heaving smoke coming from the front door. Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 9 a.m.

Four people were injured, two of them critically. All were transported to the hospital.

Two of the victims are reported to be juveniles.

Officials said in total, 11 people were in the home. Two of them adults, and the rest juveniles.

The ages of those injured in the fire were not immediately available.

