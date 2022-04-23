Advertisement

Saturday evening storms could produce damage winds, hail

A windy advisory remains in effect until 7:00 pm where stiff south winds could gusts up near 45 mph.
A windy advisory remains in effect until 7:00 pm where stiff south winds could gusts up near 45 mph.(Alena Lee/KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. where stiff south winds could gusts up near 45 mph.

A few showers and storms have formed over the viewing area this afternoon but will stay below severe limits.

A cold front is still expected to push through after sunset triggering more storms to develop. As these storms race across the area they could produce a few damaging wind gusts or large hail up to the size of quarters.

The threat for a tornado is low, but not zero. After the front passes temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by daybreak on Sunday with a mostly sunny and cooler afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

