Saturday evening storms could produce damage winds, hail

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. where stiff south winds could gusts up near 45 mph.

A few showers and storms have formed over the viewing area this afternoon but will stay below severe limits.

A cold front is still expected to push through after sunset triggering more storms to develop. As these storms race across the area they could produce a few damaging wind gusts or large hail up to the size of quarters.

The threat for a tornado is low, but not zero. After the front passes temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by daybreak on Sunday with a mostly sunny and cooler afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

