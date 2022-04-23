Advertisement

Overland Park animal control rescues ducklings

By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- Nearly a dozen ducklings were rescued Friday by staff from the Overland Park Parks and Animal Control department.

The ducklings, swimming at South Lake Park, swam into an overflow spillway.

“Staff spent several hours saving 11 of the cutest ducklings you’ve ever seen,” the city said in a statement. “They’re now off to tell their parents about their exciting Friday, and thanks to staff, they’ll all live happily ever after!”

Posted by City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Friday, April 22, 2022

