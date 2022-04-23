Advertisement

NWS: Winds have reached over 40 mph across the Kansas City metro, peaked at 64 mph at Johnson County Executive Airport

Multiple trees fell in Independence late Saturday morning, but no injuries or substantial damage was been reported.
Multiple trees fell in Independence late Saturday morning, but no injuries or substantial damage was been reported.(Amber Morgerson/Viewer)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- It has been a gusty day in the Kansas City metro area.

Peak winds have hit over 40 miles per hour in most locations across the region.

Johnson County Executive Airport saw a peak wind of 64 mph, while downtown Kansas City’s wind gusts over the past 12 hours have peaked at 53 mph.

Multiple trees fell in Independence late Saturday morning, but no injuries or substantial damage was been reported.

Here’s a full list from the National Weather Service:

