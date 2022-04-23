FORECAST: Warm and windy Saturday with chance of showers and thunderstorms

Warm and windy for much of the day. A wind advisory has been issued until 7 tonight. Wind gusts out of the south could be as strong as 50 miles per hour! That can really affect how higher-profile vehicles handle, especially on east/west roads. Temperatures start the day in the upper-60s getting into the mid- to upper-70s under mostly cloudy skies. We could see a few showers here and there for the afternoon, but chances really go up around 7 or 8 tonight as showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front and move through the viewing area bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail. A brief spin up is a low-end probability, but it’s not zero. Be ready to get indoors if you have outdoor plans tonight or if you’re attending the Sporting KC match. After the cold front moves through, temperatures start to fall and will continue to fall overnight to the 40s by sunrise. A nice day for Sunday with calmer winds, sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper-60s.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.