Woman arrested after bi-state pursuit ends in Harrisonville, Mo.

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A woman is under arrest Friday after leading authorities on a police pursuit from Miami County, KS. to Cass County, MO.

The pursuit began in Miami County and continued into the State of Missouri.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called around 2 p.m. on Friday to assist with the pursuit.

Harrisonville police used a tire deflation device near city limits to deflate three of the vehicle’s tires.

The vehicle was able to continue on 2 Highway before stopping near Commercial Street, police said.

No one else was inside the vehicle, which clocked over 100 miles per hour at multiple points of the chase.

“Cooperation among multiple law enforcement agencies continues to make a difference when apprehending criminals in our community,” Sheriff Joe Weber said in a statement. “Today’s incident is an example of that support to keep our county safe.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol also assisted on the case.

