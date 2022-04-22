WATCH: Michael Politte released from prison nearly 20 years after teen murder conviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Michael Politte is now on parole after being released from prison due to new sentencing guidelines for juveniles.

He was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center Friday morning and rode off on a bicycle.

Michael Politte greeted friends outside the Jefferson City Correction Center after being released from prison Friday morning.

Politte spent more than half his life behind bars, convicted of killing his mother when he was 14 years old. He has been the focus of a recent KCTV5 investigation because the physical evidence used to convict him was wrong.

Rita Politte died in 1998. An autopsy showed she was beaten unconscious, then set on fire. Michael was home at the time of the crime, and said he tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, but it wouldn’t stretch far enough. Michael was the prime suspect very early in the investigation. Authorities questioned his emotional reaction at the scene. Michael was angry and defiant. At times he was quiet.

Michael Politte was not tried until 2003, four years after the murder. He had a public defender and court records indicate the science behind the testing of Michael’s shoes was never challenged, despite that testing improved in the late 90s.

Politte’s legal team argues a terrible mistake was made - bad science is the root of a wrongful conviction. Jurors were told there was gasoline on his Politte’s shoes. Newer testing reveals it was simply the adhesives in shoes.

A Washington County jury convicted him and sentenced him to life in prison.

Politte has always maintained his innocence.

Michael Politte leaves prison like he rolled into incarceration at age 14- on a bike. He’s now 38 and finally free.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Politte “rebuild his life” after spending 23 years behind bars.

