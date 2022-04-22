Prairie Village man convicted of starting fire in hotel used as temporary homeless shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury found a 43-year-old Prairie Village man guilty after he had been accused of starting a fire in a hotel room used as a temporary shelter for the homeless.

Travis Betts had started a fire in the bathtub of a Sure Stay Hotel room near the KCI Airport. At the time, the hotel was being used as a temporary emergency shelter for the homeless. The City of Kansas City had embarked on an emergency hotel initiative in response to the rise in the homeless population during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Platte County prosecutor Eric Zahnd.

Betts also admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine when he started the fire, prosecutors stated.

Convicted of felony knowingly burning, Betts will be sentenced on June 16.

Betts has nearly two dozen prior felony convictions and faces a maximum sentence of seven years, Zahnd’s office stated.

