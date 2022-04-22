Advertisement

Police: Kansas City woman with medical issues has been located

Denise M. Camerillo has been missing since Thursday morning.
Denise M. Camerillo has been missing since Thursday morning.(Kansas City police)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police were looking for a missing woman who may have dementia.

Denise Camerillo, 61, was reported missing late Thursday night.

She was last seen in the 6800 block of Bellefontaine Ave. in Kansas City on Thursday morning.

She was wearing a blue jacket, cheetah print shirt, leopard print skinny jeans and a black wig with a feathered bang.

Later on Thursday night, the police said she had been found safe.

