LGBTQ leader is key in blocking Kansas ban on trans athletes

Tom Witt, left, executive director of the LGBTQ-rights group Equality Kansas, confers with Michael Poppa of the Mainstream Coalition advocacy group during a legislative committee meeting Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Watching behind Witt is state Rep. Stephanie Byers, D-Wichita, the first elected transgender lawmaker in Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas appears unlikely to join the growing number of states banning transgender athletes in female sports in schools and colleges.

A key reason is LGBTQ-rights lobbyist Tom Witt.

He is the longtime executive director of Equality Kansas, and he’s worked for 18 years to use uncomfortable publicity to kill conservative proposals, to persuade enough lawmakers to vote no on others when it counts and to head off debates and votes.

He plans to retire from lobbying and political consulting by year’s end but will first work to prevent an override of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill on transgender athletes.

So far, supporters don’t appear to have the votes.

ALSO READ: Kelly vetoes bill that would ban trans athletes from participating in girls, women’s sports

