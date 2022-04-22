Koch Industries subsidiary ending operations in Russia, according to statement from company

WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A statement has been posted on the Koch Industries website stating that employees at its subsidiary Guardian Glass have been asked to shut down two plants in Russia.

Koch Industries states that Russian authorities warned that Guardian Glass employees would violate Russian law and could be prosecuted or imprisoned for shutting down the plants. So, Guardian Glass is working to “find an exit strategy” that will keep employees safe and doesn’t allow Russia to benefit financially from taking over the plants itself.

The statement said other Koch companies either 1) don’t have “operating assets in Russia,” 2) have already ended “business activities there,” or 3) “are ending business activities there.”

Since the start of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine earlier this year, I’ve kept you apprised of our response given that Guardian Glass has approximately 600 employees at its two glass plants in Russia. Our primary focus has been on the safety of employees. Sanctions announced in early April, combined with the Russian government’s response and other actions, have made conditions untenable for Guardian to continue operations in Russia. As a result, Guardian asked its Russian employees to shut down the two glass plants. When made aware of this plan, Russian authorities repeated earlier warnings that local Guardian employees would violate Russian law and be prosecuted and imprisoned if they followed through with any shutdown activities, further reinforcing our concerns for employees’ safety. Therefore, Guardian is working with its local management team to find an exit strategy that maintains our commitment to employees’ safety and does not result in the Russian government taking over the plants and financially benefiting from them. All other Koch companies, none with operating assets in Russia, have ended or are ending business activities there. As a company and as individuals, we have consistently condemned Russia’s action and remain united in support of all employees and others who are harmed by this terrible war. Sincerely, Dave Robertson is the president and COO of Koch Industries.

