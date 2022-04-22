KCPD investigating Thursday night shooting at 63rd & Tracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating yet another shooting in the city.

This shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 63rd & Tracy.

One person was injured; their condition is currently unknown.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.