Masks optional for KCK Public Schools students, staff starting April 25

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Beginning next week, masks will be optional inside the Kansas City, KS School District.

The district said they are adjusting the policy due to the CDC changing Wyandotte County’s Covid-19 Community Level to low.

“The district masking policy is to follow the Kansas State Department of Education and CDC’s recommendations requiring that masks be worn when the Community Levels are listed as high,” the district said in a statement. “The CDC has changed Wyandotte County’s current Community Level to low, which is what is causing this change.”

The district is encouraging everyone to be respectful of each other’s choices.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.