Advertisement

Masks optional for KCK Public Schools students, staff starting April 25

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against President Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued use of the unlawful mask mandate on public transportation.(Pexels)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Beginning next week, masks will be optional inside the Kansas City, KS School District.

The district said they are adjusting the policy due to the CDC changing Wyandotte County’s Covid-19 Community Level to low.

“The district masking policy is to follow the Kansas State Department of Education and CDC’s recommendations requiring that masks be worn when the Community Levels are listed as high,” the district said in a statement. “The CDC has changed Wyandotte County’s current Community Level to low, which is what is causing this change.”

The district is encouraging everyone to be respectful of each other’s choices.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Leavenworth Police Department released the body cam video of the fatal shooting of Antonio...
GRAPHIC: Leavenworth police released body cam video of 2017 fatal shooting
Michael Politte greeted friends outside the Jefferson City Correction Center after being...
WATCH: Michael Politte released from prison, will continue fight to clear his name.
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Travis Betts had started a fire in the bathtub of a Sure Stay Hotel room near the KCI Airport.
Prairie Village man convicted of starting fire in hotel used as temporary homeless shelter