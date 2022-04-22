Kansas City police engaged in standoff near 81st & Wayne following shooting
The shooting, which happened in the same area, left the victim in critical condition
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is currently engaged in a standoff with a suspect following a shooting.
According to the police, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of the 8100 block of Wayne.
The police believe that the suspect in that shooting is inside a residence in that area. That is who the are currently engaged in a standoff with.
That shooting left the victim, a man, in critical condition.
No further information is available at this time.
Residents should avoid the area.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.