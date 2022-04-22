Advertisement

Joseph Mabin sworn in as KC interim police chief

Joseph Mabin sworn in as KCPD interim police chief on April 22, 2022.
Joseph Mabin sworn in as KCPD interim police chief on April 22, 2022.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has a new leader, albeit on an interim basis.

Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin was sworn in as the department’s interim chief of police after a brief ceremony Friday morning.

“I am excited to represent the men and women of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department until the next chief is selected,” Mabin said in a statement. “Moving forward, KCPD will continue to work with our federal, state, and community partners to reduce violent crime. We will also strive to build trust and strengthen relationships with the community.”

Mabin fills the void left by former police chief Rick Smith. He has been with the department since November 2000.

