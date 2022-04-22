GRAPHIC: Leavenworth police released body cam video of 2017 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after a mistrial was declared in the case of the fatal shooting by a police officer, the Leavenworth Police Department has released body camera video of the incident.

Officer Matthew Harrington had been indicted in the deadly 2017 shooting of Antonio Garcia.

WARNING: The video of the fatal shooting is graphic in nature.

Harrington had responded to Garcia’s home for a domestic disturbance call involving a stolen car. When Harrington confronted Garcia, he warned the man several times to drop a knife and leave the vehicle.

Garcia did not comply and Harrington shot him several times while Garcia was sitting in the driver’s seat of the SUV. Harrington officer was subsequently fired from the Leavenworth Police Department for allegedly violating department policy.

Prosecutors argued that Garcia was never a threat.

