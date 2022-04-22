Advertisement

Brett Young, Chase Rice among lineup announced for ‘Hot Country Nights’ at KC Live!

Brett Young performs "Mercy" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday,...
Brett Young performs "Mercy" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! will once again host a country music series this summer.

“Hot Country Nights” announced Friday that it will feature 12 concerts at the Power & Light District.

The first concert takes place June 2 with Elvie Shane (with Frank Ray) and will run on Thursdays at 5 p.m. through August 18.

The following lineup has been released:

  • June 2 - Elvie Shane with Frank Ray
  • June 9 - Ian Munsick
  • June 16 - Kip Moore
  • June 23 - LANCO
  • June 30 - Eli Young Band
  • July 7 - Jameson Rodgers
  • July 14 - Granger Smith
  • July 21 - Chase Rice
  • July 28 - Tracy Lawrence
  • August 4 - Priscilla Block
  • August 11 - Brett Young
  • August 18 - Jon Langston

