Brett Young, Chase Rice among lineup announced for ‘Hot Country Nights’ at KC Live!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! will once again host a country music series this summer.

“Hot Country Nights” announced Friday that it will feature 12 concerts at the Power & Light District.

The first concert takes place June 2 with Elvie Shane (with Frank Ray) and will run on Thursdays at 5 p.m. through August 18.

The following lineup has been released:

June 2 - Elvie Shane with Frank Ray

June 9 - Ian Munsick

June 16 - Kip Moore

June 23 - LANCO

June 30 - Eli Young Band

July 7 - Jameson Rodgers

July 14 - Granger Smith

July 21 - Chase Rice

July 28 - Tracy Lawrence

August 4 - Priscilla Block

August 11 - Brett Young

August 18 - Jon Langston

