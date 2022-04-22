Brett Young, Chase Rice among lineup announced for ‘Hot Country Nights’ at KC Live!
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Live! will once again host a country music series this summer.
“Hot Country Nights” announced Friday that it will feature 12 concerts at the Power & Light District.
The first concert takes place June 2 with Elvie Shane (with Frank Ray) and will run on Thursdays at 5 p.m. through August 18.
The following lineup has been released:
- June 2 - Elvie Shane with Frank Ray
- June 9 - Ian Munsick
- June 16 - Kip Moore
- June 23 - LANCO
- June 30 - Eli Young Band
- July 7 - Jameson Rodgers
- July 14 - Granger Smith
- July 21 - Chase Rice
- July 28 - Tracy Lawrence
- August 4 - Priscilla Block
- August 11 - Brett Young
- August 18 - Jon Langston
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.