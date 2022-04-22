Blowing dust forces I-70 closure in NW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has closed both east and westbound lanes of I-70 from Colby to Goodland due to blowing dust and high winds. The closing took place at 2:40 p.m. and will remain until conditions improve.

Due to high winds, zero-visibility conditions and vehicle crashes, drivers are in northwest Kansas are advised not to travel in the wind if possible.

Trooper Tod Hileman shared dashcam video from a trooper parked along I-70. In it, you see vehicles drive by and disappear into the dusty haze. Hileman said more semi crashes are being reported in the area.

Whoa! Watch how vehicles disappear into the dust along I-70 between Colby and the Kansas state line. https://bit.ly/3EGHtBC Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Friday, April 22, 2022

Check kandrive.org for updated road conditions.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.