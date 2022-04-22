Advertisement

100-year-old Habitat for Humanity volunteer shares key to service

100-year-old Wichita Habitat for Humanity Volunteer
100-year-old Wichita Habitat for Humanity Volunteer(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Work brings joy to Don Martinson.

“I never really retired,” he laughs.

This former math and science teacher retired in 1985. Now, the 100-year-old is focused on volunteering.

100-YEAR-OLD VOLUNTEER 🔨 We hear more from Don Martinson and the executive director for Wichita Habitat for Humanity ➡️...

Posted by Lily Wu on Friday, April 22, 2022

“My best contribution to society, I think, is in teaching. I taught at the high school level. I like working with the kids,” he says.

For more than 30 years, Martinson has been using his love of woodworking to serve Wichita’s Habitat for Humanity. He enjoys making miniature chairs and tables to be sold at auction, but his signature is in the rosettes that top the corners of the doors. He makes 30 to 50 for each Habitat Home, totaling close to a thousand a year.

“Don Martinson is a godsend to the work that we do. Don is an inspiration. I can’t say any more than that,” said Danielle Johnson, Executive Director for Wichita Habitat for Humanity. “When we look at the importance of servant leadership, Don very much embodies that. Volunteers bless the work that we do.”

Martinson also believes in Habitat’s mission.

We're pretty sure we're the only place in town that has a volunteer who is 100 years old and has served with us since...

Posted by Wichita Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

“I like the theme or the fact that this is not given to people. They have to work for it,” said Martinson.

It’s that work ethic that he says has kept him going for 100 years.

“First, you better start with heredity. Then, you need to maintain a normal weight. Don’t get overweight, you need to keep quite active.”

Wichita Habitat for Humanity will have some of Martinson’s pieces up for auction at their annual Raise the Roof fundraiser. You can bid on some of his miniature items right now by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman has been reunited with her dog and vehicle after someone stole it with her pet inside.
Olathe police help reunite woman with dog, vehicle that were stolen
This piece of U.S. history can be viewed in person during the event over the weekend.
Spacecraft on display as part of this weekend’s Comicon event
Generic photo.
Merriam Farmers’ Market to return May 7
The American Royal Rodeo will return to Kansas City after two years.
American Royal Rodeo to return to KC after 2 years
The fountain in Mill Creek Park.
Nearly 50 fountains come back to life for Greater KC Fountain Day