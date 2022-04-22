1 dead, 2 hurt following head-on collision crash in Independence
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Independence.
Police say the fatal crash happened at 12:35 p.m. near 39th Street and Harbaugh.
An Oldsmobile Alero that was heading westbound crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound Lexus in what police say was a head-on collision.
Two individuals in the Lexus were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A woman in the Oldsmobile was killed.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.