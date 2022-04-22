Advertisement

1 dead, 2 hurt following head-on collision crash in Independence

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Independence.

Police say the fatal crash happened at 12:35 p.m. near 39th Street and Harbaugh.

An Oldsmobile Alero that was heading westbound crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound Lexus in what police say was a head-on collision.

Two individuals in the Lexus were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman in the Oldsmobile was killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

