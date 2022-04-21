Advertisement

Olathe police help reunite woman with dog, vehicle that were stolen

A woman has been reunited with her dog and vehicle after someone stole it with her pet inside.
A woman has been reunited with her dog and vehicle after someone stole it with her pet inside.(Via the Olathe Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been reunited with her dog and vehicle after someone stole it with her pet inside.

According to the Olathe Police Department, the vehicle was stolen in another city but the owner was able to track it via GPS.

Ultimately, Olathe officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to find the vehicle in Olathe.

The rightful owner has now been reunited with both her dog and the vehicle that was stolen.

“Great job everyone!” the police department added in a Facebook post about the reunion.

Last week a vehicle with a dog inside was stolen in another city. The owner was able to track their vehicle by GPS, and...

Posted by Olathe Police Department on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This piece of U.S. history can be viewed in person during the event over the weekend.
Spacecraft on display as part of this weekend’s Comicon event
Generic photo.
Merriam Farmers’ Market to return May 7
The American Royal Rodeo will return to Kansas City after two years.
American Royal Rodeo to return to KC after 2 years
The fountain in Mill Creek Park.
Nearly 50 fountains come back to life for Greater KC Fountain Day