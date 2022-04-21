Olathe police help reunite woman with dog, vehicle that were stolen

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been reunited with her dog and vehicle after someone stole it with her pet inside.

According to the Olathe Police Department, the vehicle was stolen in another city but the owner was able to track it via GPS.

Ultimately, Olathe officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to find the vehicle in Olathe.

The rightful owner has now been reunited with both her dog and the vehicle that was stolen.

“Great job everyone!” the police department added in a Facebook post about the reunion.

