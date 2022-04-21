Spring Parade of Homes back in the metro, highlighting 230 homes

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The Spring Parade of Homes is back in the Kansas City area starting this weekend, by way of the Kansas City Home Builders Association.

The event, highlighting 230 local single-family homes, starts Saturday and extends through May 8, allowing tours of the homes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reporter Taylor Johnson caught up with organizers and toured one of the homes Thursday morning (see above video).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.