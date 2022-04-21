Search warrant details investigation into storage unit theft scheme in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting Thursday morning, the Kansas City Police Department will begin returning a large stash of stolen property to its owners.

Last Thursday, Kansas City police announced they recovered an “enormous amount” of stolen goods during a large storage unit theft scheme that spanned the Kansas City metro area.

Court records show a storage facility manager noticed a man who was renting a storage unit acting odd. After she received complaints from customers, she also discovered someone had put tape and spray paint over surveillance cameras.

On April 8th, the employee found a storage unit left open that was overflowing with items. It was so full items were left on the ground in front of it. She then saw a vehicle near the unit with someone asleep in the driver seat and called police.

She also reported complaints from customers that the locks on their storage units had been changed. “They were able to cut the locks and when they opened the units, they had discovered all their items had been removed from their units, they had been stolen,” Kansas City Police Department detective Derek Galloway said.

According to a search warrant, when investigators searched the storage unit the suspect was using, they recovered stolen property from nine different victims and thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen belongings from additional victims who may be unaware they were ripped off.

The search warrant filed during the department’s investigation shows North Kansas City Police arrested Edward Ewell after he drove to Harrah’s Casino driving the same vehicle he was found sleeping inside the storage facility.

Ewell is not currently charged in Missouri for burglarizing storage units. He was charged on April 14th in Johnson County, Kansas with burglary of a structure, theft and identity theft. The officer who wrote the search warrant application told the court Ewell has been a subject of an investigation in Overland Park since 2015 for fraud, identity theft and burglary of storage units.

Police have returned some stolen property to victims. They ask victims who believe their storage unit was burglarized to bring a police report, identification and a truck or large vehicle to take their possessions with them to Metro Patrol at 7601 Prospect Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Police suggest drivers pull around to the southernmost garage behind Metro Patrol.

After their initial announcement about the investigation, police said they recovered an estimated additional $250,000 worth of stolen goods connected to storage unit thefts in both Kansas and Missouri.

