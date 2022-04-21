Police sergeant sues KCPD over what he says was a racist traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A longtime Kansas City Police Department detective is suing the department, saying he was racially profiled during a traffic stop and that the officers involved conspired to falsely accuse him to take the heat off themselves.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in Jackson County, claims KCPD Sgt. Herb Robinson was in uniform in an unmarked car heading to an off-duty job in March of 2021, when he was stopped by two officers who had followed him for about a mile along Blue Ridge Boulevard, from Kansas City into Raytown. The lawsuit says there was no reason for the traffic stop, and that police had driven straight through a turn lane while following Robinson. No reason was given for the stop, and Robinson believes the traffic stop was an example of racial profiling.

Robinson exited his vehicle and identified himself as a detective. After a short verbal back-and-forth, the officers---Cole Modeer and Marco Olivas---let him go while calling him a “fu**ing dumba**” and a “fu**ing retard,” according audio captured on dash cam video of the incident obtained by the Kansas City Star.

The lawsuit states Robinson “suffered embarrassment, harm to his reputation, fear, anxiety (and) stress” as a result of the encounter, and is seeking unspecified punitive damages.

“Despite lacking any justification, reasonable suspicion or probable cause, Modeer and Olivas closely followed (Robinson) for quite a distance out of their jurisdiction into Raytown and then conducted an unlawful traffic stop,” the petition within the lawsuit states. “Modeer and Olivas intended to put (Robinson) in apprehension of serious bodily injury by yelling and cursing at (him) while approaching him in an aggressive manner.”

The suit claims the department did not take any action to investigate the incident after it was reported, and that the officers provided false information concerning Robinson and the incident.

“KCPD had a duty to employees such as (Robinson) to make a safe enjoyable work environment without fear of assault, racial profiling or retaliatory treatement by employees or agents such as Modeer, Olivas and any Jane Doe or John Doe to name a few,” the lawsuit states. “KCPD knew or should have known of Modeer and Olivas’ dangerous proclivities.”

KCTV5 reached out Thursday morning to KCPD to request a statement and a copy of the dash camera video of the incident. As of noon on Thursday, KCPD had not provided either.

