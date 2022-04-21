MSHP finds 500 pounds of marijuana following crash on ‘4/20′ in central Missouri

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - “You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said after finding 500 pounds of weed following a crash on Wednesday.

According to a post on Twitter, troopers responded to the scene of the crash along I-70 in Callaway County in central Missouri.

They said they ended up finding 500 pounds of packaged marijuana that was “scattered around.”

No one was seriously injured.

Two people were arrested for first-degree felony drug trafficking following the crash. Both are males in their early 30s.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.