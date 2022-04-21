Man charged in connection with fatal shooting at KCMO gas station on Friday

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station in KCMO last Friday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Justin J. Owens-Harrell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, KCPD officers went to a gas station in the 3800 block of E. Gregory Blvd. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Skyler J. Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. He ultimately died at the hospital.

Witnesses said Smith and Owens-Harrell had been both inside and outside of gas station when they struggled over a gun and it fired. Smith was shot in the neck.

The prosecutor’s office said the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $10,000.

