Man charged in connection with fatal shooting at KCMO gas station on Friday

He and the victim struggled over a gun and it went off, according to the prosecutor’s office
Justin J. Owens-Harrell.
Justin J. Owens-Harrell.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station in KCMO last Friday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Justin J. Owens-Harrell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, KCPD officers went to a gas station in the 3800 block of E. Gregory Blvd. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Skyler J. Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. He ultimately died at the hospital.

Witnesses said Smith and Owens-Harrell had been both inside and outside of gas station when they struggled over a gun and it fired. Smith was shot in the neck.

The prosecutor’s office said the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $10,000.

