Man charged after homicide victim is found at Cargo Largo in Independence

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened a week ago, where the victim was found dead inside a vehicle at Cargo Largo in Independence.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 34-year-old Darrel M. Maggard has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Maggard has been convicted of felonies in the past. He was taken into custody on April 20 in connection with this fatal shooting.

According to court records, Independence police officers were called to the Cargo Largo parking lot on E. 35th St. S. on April 14.

There, they found George R. Dale’s body inside a Nissan Altima. He had been shot “numerous times,” the prosecutor’s office said.

A witness told police that he was with Dale when Maggard, who owed Dale $50, arranged to meet Dale in the 13800 block of E. 35th St. Ct. S. That is just south of the Cargo Largo and is an area with apartments and duplexes.

An argument then occurred between Dale and Maggard as Dale demanded that he be paid the $50. According to the charging documents, he also said he was going to fistfight Maggard over the money. Maggard then offered to pay the debt with “a bag of weed.”

At that point, according to the witness who was driving the car, Maggard pulled a gun from his pants and fired up to five shots through the cab of the car and across the witness. Dale was stuck by gunfire.

The witness said he was terrified and immediately fled. He drove north and considered jumping out of the car, but kept going to the Cargo Largo parking lot. He then stopped, according to the charging documents, and waited for police and EMS to arrive.

Detectives have recovered video showing Maggard drawing and firing his gun, hitting Dale multiple times.

Prosecutors have requested that Maggard be held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.