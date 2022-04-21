Advertisement

Man charged after homicide victim is found at Cargo Largo in Independence

The man owed the victim money and is accused of shooting him after arranging to meet him
Darrel M. Maggard.
Darrel M. Maggard.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened a week ago, where the victim was found dead inside a vehicle at Cargo Largo in Independence.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 34-year-old Darrel M. Maggard has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Maggard has been convicted of felonies in the past. He was taken into custody on April 20 in connection with this fatal shooting.

According to court records, Independence police officers were called to the Cargo Largo parking lot on E. 35th St. S. on April 14.

There, they found George R. Dale’s body inside a Nissan Altima. He had been shot “numerous times,” the prosecutor’s office said.

A witness told police that he was with Dale when Maggard, who owed Dale $50, arranged to meet Dale in the 13800 block of E. 35th St. Ct. S. That is just south of the Cargo Largo and is an area with apartments and duplexes.

An argument then occurred between Dale and Maggard as Dale demanded that he be paid the $50. According to the charging documents, he also said he was going to fistfight Maggard over the money. Maggard then offered to pay the debt with “a bag of weed.”

At that point, according to the witness who was driving the car, Maggard pulled a gun from his pants and fired up to five shots through the cab of the car and across the witness. Dale was stuck by gunfire.

The witness said he was terrified and immediately fled. He drove north and considered jumping out of the car, but kept going to the Cargo Largo parking lot. He then stopped, according to the charging documents, and waited for police and EMS to arrive.

Detectives have recovered video showing Maggard drawing and firing his gun, hitting Dale multiple times.

Prosecutors have requested that Maggard be held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman has been reunited with her dog and vehicle after someone stole it with her pet inside.
Olathe police help reunite woman with dog, vehicle that were stolen
Your forecast for this afternoon is beautiful, but some rainfall is on the way tonight.
A nice afternoon, but some storms on the way Thursday night
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
Police sergeant sues KCPD over what he says was a racist traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly.
Kansas governor pushes for $250 tax rebate