KCPD reunites some victims with items stolen from storage units

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police Department detectives said the storage unit theft scheme is one of the biggest cases of the year.

The case first broke a week ago, when police say an employee at a storage company notified the department after noticing a customer acting suspiciously.

Since then, police have recovered up to $350,000 in stolen goods and the case keeps growing.

On Thursday, victims of theft were called to the Metro Patrol Division to identify and claim their belongings.

Jayme Moore was one of dozens of people who sifted through the boxes and piles of stolen items.

“Is that my matches?” she said. “Yay! Some jewelry and a shoe? Yay!”

Her life was turned upside down when her storage unit was raided. In fact, it was not one unit but two.

“I gotta go through everything,” said Moore. “I was getting ready to move. My new apartment was ready, and I found out about this February 9th.”

That’s when Jayme went to her storage unit to get cleaning supplies and quickly noticed something was wrong.

“I noticed there was a different lock on my storage unit,” she said. “I reached out to the office. They sawed off the lock and, inside, it looked like a tornado had gone through.”

Her unit is now part of the massive storage unit scheme busted by the KCPD.

Police identified the man behind the crime as Edward Ewell. Investigators say Ewell has a lengthy record dating back to 2015 involving fraud, identity theft, and burglary of storage units. Detectives believe Ewell has much more stashed away around the metro.

“It’s a task where we have to go to each storage facility,” said Detective Derek Galloway. “Some of them have 50, 60, 70 people that have rented storage units. So, we have to try and identify out of all those which ones are rented fraudulently.”

Since Ewell’s arrest, detectives have spent countless hours sifting through stolen items.

“It could go on for a very long time,” said Detective Galloway.

“I’ve been devastated for the last couple of months,” said Moore.

With each treasure found, it’s a little less devastation for her.

“Out of the 100% that was stolen, I would say 5%, 2% was recovered,” she said. “Very little. I just have to stay hopeful that I can find more of my items.”

Jayme also had documents and checks stolen from her unit, which means she’s also possibly a victim of identity theft.

Investigators urge owners of storage units to check their items. If you discover anything missing, you are advised to file a report with local police (if application) and then contact KCPD.

