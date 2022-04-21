Advertisement

KCPD investigating suspicious death near 50th & Euclid

File photo - police lights.
File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

Little information is available at this time, but the investigation is happening in the 5000 block of Euclid Ave.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

If you happen to have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, you should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Starting Thursday morning the Kansas City Missouri Police Department will begin returning a...
Search warrant details investigation into storage unit theft scheme in Kansas and Missouri
Starting Thursday morning the Kansas City Missouri Police Department will begin returning a...
Search warrant details investigation into storage unit theft scheme in Kansas and Missouri
Neal Jones' Top 5: Mother's Day gifts
City leaders in KCMO are celebrating a new development in the 18th & Vine District.
Project to bring new apartments to the Jazz District