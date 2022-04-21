KCPD investigating suspicious death near 50th & Euclid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

Little information is available at this time, but the investigation is happening in the 5000 block of Euclid Ave.

If you happen to have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, you should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

