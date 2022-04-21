Advertisement

Kansas governor pushes for $250 tax rebate

Governor Laura Kelly.
Governor Laura Kelly.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor has urged the Legislature to reconsider a proposal to send $250 to every Kansan who paid taxes in 2021.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, April 21, she urged the Legislature to reconsider a proposal for an additional $460 million to be set aside for a one-time $250 tax rebate to all Kansans who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 through a Governor’s Budget Amendment. Those who filed as married and filed jointly would be eligible for $500 direct payments.

“We’ve worked hard to get Kansas’ budget back on track after years of mismanagement,” Gov. Kelly said. “Our strong economic growth would not be possible without the hard work of Kansas taxpayers, and I want to return this money to the people who earned it. Especially right now, when we are all experiencing the impact of rising costs at the pump and the grocery store, the state can make an immediate and direct impact to help Kansas families pay their bills and save for the future.”

Kelly said she previously called for the one-time rebate in her budget proposal, however, the full House and Senate rejected the measure. She said similar bipartisan plans have been proposed in v various states, including Missouri.

Under her plan, Kelly said Kansas will return about $460 million to over 1.2 million Kansans who paid taxes in 2021. Additionally, she said by using one-time revenue, no impact will befall the state’s ongoing ability to collect revenues that fund critical services or eliminate the state’s food sales tax.

Kelly noted that the proposal will be paid for with the state’s current budget surplus and is meant to provide relief for Kansans who filed taxes.

To read the full Governor’s Budget Amendment, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Airborne car hits tree and roof in deadly Miami County crash.
Airborne car hits roof and tree in Miami County deadly crash
Spring Parade of Homes returns to Kansas City.
Spring Parade of Homes back in the metro, highlighting 230 homes
Spring Parade of Homes returns to Kansas City.
Parade of Homes back in Kansas City starting this weekend
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Thursday, April 21.
Dense fog blankets metro, with some isolated showers Thursday