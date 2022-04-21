Kansas City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting 17-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting a 17-year-old near Landing Mall in 2019.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury convicted 28-year-old Tracy French in February of involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Today, a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter conviction, 20 years each for two armed criminal action convictions, and 25 years for the unlawful use of a weapon. The sentences have been set to run concurrently.

According to court records, police went to the area of 63rd and The Paseo on April 5, 2019 after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two 17-year-old victims. One was driving and the other was a passenger.

The passenger, who was injured in the crash, said they’d just left the area of Landing Mall when French began shooting at the car.

The driver, Deontae Campbell, was shot in the head and lost control of the car. The passenger tried to control it, but the car hit a building.

Campbell ultimately died.

Surveillance video showed French getting out of a vehicle and raising his hand as if he was pointing a gun. Then, the victims’ car can be seen crashing into a building.

French’s DNA was found on a cellphone that was recovered at the scene.

That following May, when police tried to arrest him, he tried to run away.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.