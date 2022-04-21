Clearing up retirement confusion
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
With investing, tax planning, health care and estate planning, retirement can feel daunting. Jonathon McCoy with Market Advisory Group joins Grace to clear up some common confusion for folks at or nearing retirement. Get advice and submit your retirement questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.