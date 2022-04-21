Advertisement

Arenado’s 2-run HR in 9th gives Cards 2-0 win over Marlins

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami. The Cardinals won 2-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 2-0. Arenado, who had struck out in his first three at-bats, launched a fastball from Miami reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) over the wall in left-center for his fifth home run.

Tyler O’Neill reached on a one-out walk before Arenado’s blast. Genesis Cabrera (1-0) pitched the bottom of the eighth and Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth and earned his third save.

St. Louis beat Miami for the ninth straight game and will try for its third consecutive three-game sweep against the Marlins on Thursday.

Starters Sandy Alcantara of Miami and St. Louis’ Miles Mikolas combined to throw 13 scoreless innings in their outings.

