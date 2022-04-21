Advertisement

Airborne car hits roof and tree in Miami County deadly crash

By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - One person is dead after a speeding car hit a ditch and went airborne before hitting a tree and a house’s roof Wednesday afternoon in Bucyrus, KS.

Miami County deputies responded at 4:38 p.m. to a report of an injury crash at 223rd Street and Third Street in Bucyrus, in which a driver was stuck in a vehicle in a home’s backyard. When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver dead and damage in the crash’s wake.

Authorities said the 2018 Dodge Charger was speeding east on 223rd Street, when the driver went over the railroad tracks, lost control and went into the south ditch. The car then went airborne, struck a tree and hit a house’s roof before landing on its side in the yard.

No one else was in the vehicle, and the two people in the home were not hurt, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies involved in the investigation or who responded to the scene include the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab, Miami County EMS, Louisburg Fire Department and the Overland Park Fire Department.

Airborne car hits tree and house in deadly Miami County crash.
Airborne car hits tree and roof in deadly Miami County crash.
Airborne car hits tree and roof in deadly Miami County crash.
Airborne car hits tree and roof in deadly Miami County crash.
Airborne car hits tree and roof in deadly Miami County crash.
