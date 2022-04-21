Advertisement

14-year-old charged in connection to weekend murder in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan and Nathan Vickers
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A 14-year-old has been charged in the death of a Kansas City man.

Police say the teen shot and killed Andre Stephens late Saturday night at a home on Longview Road.

People knew Stephens from his Thursday nights at the Iron Horse Bar and Grill in Leawood. He and his wife would come there for Karaoke Night almost every where.

Friends and loved ones were shocked to hear that he was killed and wanted to do what they could to support his loved ones.

“Super nice guy,” said Ty Brown. “Quiet and soft spoken. But at the same time he loved music, loved to dance.”

A GoFundMe was set up by friends after they learned of the man’s death.

“They were just good people and she was someone who needed help,” said Robert Bukaty. “It was the least I could do. When people need help you have to do what you can to help them out.”

The teenager charged with the murder will appear in court in May.

Stephens’ wife told KCTV5′s Nathan Vickers that donations made to the GoFundMe page is going to her family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

